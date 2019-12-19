Seth Speaker, sr., Mercer County, QB/WR/DB/P
Seth Speaker, sr., Mercer County, QB/WR/DB/P

  • Updated
Seth Speaker

Speaker

First team All-Lincoln Trail (defense, special teams), had 31 tackles and averaged 34.6 yards per punt, also tallied 797 total yards and 9 TDs (7 rushing).

