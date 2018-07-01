LONDON (AP) -- Wimbledon play starts today, with the 13-day tournament closing with the women's singles final on Saturday, July 14, and the men's singles final on Sunday, July 15.
The first match of the fortnight on Centre Court is reserved for the previous year's male champion, so Roger Federer will be the first player to set foot on the most hallowed patch of grass in tennis. He faces Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.
"It's a big deal. I mean, besides the history and the mythical place that it is, you cannot ... practice on it. When you come out, there's a bit of uncertainty for both players," Federer said Sunday.
Both Williams sisters are scheduled to play on Day 1 of the tournament, with seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands on Court 1, and five-time champ Venus against Johanna Larsson on Court 2. Other past major titlists in action include U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic.
Serena Williams returns after missing Wimbledon last year while she was pregnant. She gave birth to a daughter last September. Williams has a 14-match winning streak at the All England Club.