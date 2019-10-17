Jerry Seinfeld is eligible for Medicare, but that isn't stopping the 65-year-stand-up comedian from touring. He returns to Davenport's Adler Theatre (136 E. 3rd St.) for a 7 p.m. show Tuesday, Oct. 22.
A review of a July UK show at telegraph.co.uk called Seinfeld "still the king of observational comedy. ... But his longevity is not just down to nostalgia. For his meticulous craftsmanship and work ethic, he is revered by younger comics," the review said.
"I've really been a comedian for 40 years. I did a TV series for nine years. My life has been being a stand-up comedian. It's what I love to do the most," Seinfeld said in a telephone interview before his September 2016 Adler show, noting his hugely successful 1989-1998 run of NBC's "Seinfeld." When the show was on hiatus, he made sure to hit the road telling jokes.
"I love coming to places where people may not get a chance to see certain people," he said of smaller cities like Davenport. He's been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.
His latest projects include the Emmy-nominated web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (currently on Netflix) and his Netflix special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” Seinfeld continues to perform nationally and internationally, including at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency.
Tickets for the Adler date are $55, $75 and $150, available at the box office, Ticketmaster.com, and 800-745-3000.