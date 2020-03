Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Luke Moen;Orion;Fr.;28-13, fourth at regionals, third at Bob Mitton

113;Nate Bynum;Sherrard;So.;27-15, regional runner-up, third at Bob Mitton

120;Martin Arteaga;Monmouth-Roseville;Sr.;26-10, third at regionals, second at PORTA's Rex Avery Invite

126;Noah Miller;Mercer County;Sr.;17-12, regional runner-up, second at Bob Mitton

132;Austin Fratzke;Sherrard;So.;38-9, third at regionals, runner-up at Jim Boyd

138;Ethan Meisenburg;Orion;Sr.;29-7, runner-up at Bob Mitton, third at E-P and Princeton invitationals

145;Carson Tippie;Mercer County;Jr.;31-19, third at regionals, runner-up at Stillman Valley

152;Kelden McCombie;West Carroll;Jr.;36-14, regional runner-up, fourth on team in wins

160;Colton Reiman;Riverdale;Sr.;34-10, regional champion, Jim Boyd champion

170;Rhett Frere;Sherrard;Sr.;36-13, regional runner-up, Jim Boyd runner-up