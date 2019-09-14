The Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III will celebrate 26 years as pastor at Second Baptist Church, Rock Island, with special services on Sunday at the church, 919 6th Ave. The anniversary celebration begins with a joint service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Napoleon Harris IV, pastor at Second Metropolitan Baptist Church, Cleveland, Ohio, as guest speaker. Sunday school will be at 9 a.m. The Rev. Melvin D. Grimes, pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Moline, and his church congregation will be guests for the afternoon program at 1 p.m. Theme of the anniversary celebration is “Great is His Faithfulness, based on scripture form Lamentations 3:22-23, and colors for the day are black, white and red. The celebration also honors Williamson’s wife, Robbie Maxwell Williamson, who has accompanied him on his journey of ministry. For more information, contact Milton Shaw or Ammon Wynn at Second Baptist Church, 309-788-0677.
