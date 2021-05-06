Scott County Attorney: Bettendorf officer's killing of man in February was 'reasonable' and 'justified.'

Brian Gregory Scott was shot and killed on a cold, dark and windy morning in February.
Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine said Thursday the four shots fired into Scott by Bettendorf Police officer Zachary Gish on Feb. 7 were "reasonable and justified" because Scott shot once at Bettendorf Police Sgt. Zachary Thomas.
"Brian Scott's actions of brandishing and shooting a firearm put the lives and physical safety of Officer Gish and other officers at risk," Devine said Thursday during a news briefing at Bettendorf City Hall. "It was reasonable and necessary for Officer Gish to fire his weapon to prevent injury or death to himself, other officers and even the female victim in the parking lot that morning."
DeVine's findings were based on the Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation report, which found no discrepancies between the testimony of the officers at Georgian Square and extensive body camera footage.
Shown during Thursday's news briefing, Thomas' body camera footage showed Scott fired once through the driver's side window of the Mazda CX-9 SUV he was driving. Footage from Gish's body cam showed the officer fired into Scott's body four times in response.
The incident, DeVine said, started with a call placed at 12:18 a.m. Feb. 7 for emergency assistance placed by the unnamed woman who claimed Scott threatened to kill her, her two children and her mother.
DeVine said Scott and the woman had at least one child together.
Bettendorf officers said the unnamed woman and her Mazda CX-9 were missing when they arrived.
Roughly 90 minutes later, dispatch received a call from Georgian Square about a vehicle idling in the apartment building parking lot, 985 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Scott and the unnamed woman were in her vehicle. After the woman got out of the SUV, she told officers Scott had a gun concealed in the car.
After an amicable conversation with Scott that included an officer complimenting Scott's coat, officers asked him to step out of the SUV. Scott responded by rolling up the SUV windows and ceasing the conversation.
After several requests, Scott is seen putting on his seat belt, at which time an officer drove a Bettendorf Police SUV in front of the Mazda to block it. The situation escalated as Scott refused to step out of the car and Thomas struck the driver's side window with a baton, smashing the glass on the third strike. Scott fired his handgun at almost the same moment Thomas made the third strike on the window.
DeVine said Thomas broke the window because he knew Scott had a gun, and even though Scott's escape was blocked by the police SUV, he still posed a significant threat.
Immediately after the shooting an officer can heard in a shaken voice say, "I hate this."
"Officer Gish didn't set out that night to kill anyone," Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said. "It's the last thing any officer wants to do. Really, Officer Gish did what he had to do."
Gish has returned to duties.
Kimball said Scott had a lapsed permit for the gun.
Scott had no serious criminal record in Scott County and no previous domestic issues in the county.