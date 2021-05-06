Scott County Attorney: Bettendorf officer's killing of man in February was 'reasonable' and 'justified.'

DeVine said Scott and the woman had at least one child together.

Bettendorf officers said the unnamed woman and her Mazda CX-9 were missing when they arrived.

Roughly 90 minutes later, dispatch received a call from Georgian Square about a vehicle idling in the apartment building parking lot, 985 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Scott and the unnamed woman were in her vehicle. After the woman got out of the SUV, she told officers Scott had a gun concealed in the car.

After an amicable conversation with Scott that included an officer complimenting Scott's coat, officers asked him to step out of the SUV. Scott responded by rolling up the SUV windows and ceasing the conversation.

After several requests, Scott is seen putting on his seat belt, at which time an officer drove a Bettendorf Police SUV in front of the Mazda to block it. The situation escalated as Scott refused to step out of the car and Thomas struck the driver's side window with a baton, smashing the glass on the third strike. Scott fired his handgun at almost the same moment Thomas made the third strike on the window.

DeVine said Thomas broke the window because he knew Scott had a gun, and even though Scott's escape was blocked by the police SUV, he still posed a significant threat.