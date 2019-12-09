Schauffele making a name for himself with his golf

Results came quickly. Recognition is still catching up.

That should change at the Presidents Cup, the first time Schauffele is on the same team with players he has admired, and players he has beaten. When the group texts began, there were numbers that popped up on his phone he didn't recognize. Popular among his peers, Schauffele doesn't get wrapped up in the social life on tour, nor does the 26-year-old from San Diego spend time worrying whether he gets his due.

"At no point do I feel like I've done that much, which is a weird thing. But it's great that I think that way," Schauffele said. "It's all relative what you compare yourself to. If you want to be a good golfer, a great golfer, I think I've done a lot so far. If you want to compete with the best, I've got a lot more to do."

He is part of the high school class of 2011, but it took winning more than once for anyone to mention him alongside others in his age group including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Rodgers, Ollie Schniederjans and Daniel Berger.

Thomas, the NCAA player of the year as a freshman at Alabama, conceded that he didn't know much about Schauffele when he got on tour. He shared this at East Lake, where Schauffele beat him by one at the Tour Championship.