Classical saxophonist Kenneth Tse and students from Galesburg and Rock Island high schools will join Nova Singers for concerts that will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Galesburg's First Lutheran Church and at 4 p.m. Sunday at Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St. The concerts will feature James Whitbourn’s “Son of God Mass” (2001) and J.S. Bach’s 18th-century “Jesu, Meine Freude.”
“I’m thrilled to be able to do the 'Son of God Mass,' a beautiful and unique work that has an intimate and other-worldly feel,” Nova musical director Laura Lane said in a recent release. “It is a true honor to have the chance to work with Kenneth Tse, one of the world’s best classical saxophone players, and I can’t wait to put his sound with the Nova Singers."
The Bach motet “is one of my very favorite works by Bach,” she said. “Sometimes joyful, sometimes tender and sweet, sometimes fiercely defiant, this work sums up what it is like to live in a world full of anger, violence and conflict, and yet to find a way to live in it feeling safe and loved. Every time we work on it, I am amazed how moved I feel.”
Tse, a University of Iowa music professor, is a frequent soloist on five continents. He has been a guest clinician at conferences hosted by band and orchestra director associations and has taught master classes at universities and conservatories worldwide, according to his bio.
Nova Singers tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors 62 and older, and free for students. They're available at novasingers.com and at the door. For more information, call 309-341-7038.