Saturday: 11 a.m. at Van Dyke Field. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Rock Island coach Ben Hammer did not have a regular week. Because of a threat at the high school Wednesday, several students went home for the day, including numerous football players. That left the Rocks with not enough players to practice. "Normally, we have what we call a sprint-through with no pads on Thursday morning and then an academic study hall in the afternoon. This week, we had the study hall in the morning and a practice with pads in the afternoon," Hammer said. Kickoff also got pushed back a day by the threat of poor weather. ... The freshman game remains the prelim at 9 a.m. for the Big 6 contest.