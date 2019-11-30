Prep girls' basketball
Moline 49, Peoria 43: Cierra McNamee led the Maroons with 11 points in their win over Peoria at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament. Caroline Hazen scored a team-high nine points for the Maroons. Moline trailed 28-25 at halftime.
Kewanee 53, Wethersfield 36: Ailynn Duarte scored 12 points and went 4-of-9 from the free-throw line in the Boiler Girls blowout win over the Flying Geese. Kewanee led 27-22 at halftime.
Prep girls’ bowling
Rock Island Invite: Galesburg's Chloe Day had the high game (269) and tied for high six-game series (1246) at the Rock Island Invitational in which Lockport won with a score of 5767. The hosting Rock Island Rocks placed fourth with a 5418 total, led by Heather Motley's 1210. The Moline Maroons, led by Regyn Buffington (1130), had a sixth-place 4888 total. Coming in at eighth and ninth, respectively, were Geneseo (4770) and United Township (4762). Ashlyn Burkeybile led the Panthers with a score of 1077 while Madison Holevoet led the Maple Leafs with 1061.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS
Augustana 80, Webster 56: Another great start for the Augustana women helped the 4-4 Vikings to their second straight victory. Augie scored the opening bucket of the game and never trailed, dropping Webster to 2-3.
Lex Jones led the Vikings with 19 points (to go with 13 rebounds) and was aided by double-digit scoring efforts by former Alleman prep Gabby Loiz (14 points) and Jeni Crain (13). Rock Island's Justice Edell and Lauren Hall added eight and six points, respectively, for the hosts; Hall hauling down nine rebounds. Freshman Macy Beinborn closed out the scoring from local preps by adding five points.