Boo at the Zoo: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 26-27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 12908 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Through Oct. 27. Featuring trick-or-treat stations, decorated trails and Zookeeper Chats. Costumes encouraged. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens/active military, $6.50 children 3-12 years, free for youth 2 years and younger/members.
Zombie Archery: 1-3 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can learn how to use a bow and arrow in this Halloween themed, informative and fun hands-on class. Children must be in the 4th grade and above to participate and accompanied by an adult. The targets will be Zombies. Weather permitting. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat: 2-5 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. This event will feature decorated trunks with candy and games. This event will be held rain or shine. Free.
The Great Atlatl Pumpkin Hunt: 3-5 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can join naturalist Michael J. Granger for a chance to hunt with an atlatl, a primitive hunting weapon originally used to hunt mastodon and bison. Large target pumpkins and real pumpkins will be set out as targets. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m., Greenvalley Sports Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue, Moline. Kids can come dressed in costumes for trick-or-treating around the parking lot. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat: 5-7:30 p.m., Grace Family Church, 6317 W. River Drive, Davenport. Featuring candy, hot dogs, hot chocolate and snacks. There also will be a fire and bounce houses. Free.
Halloween Hike: 5 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Naturalist Michael J. Granger will lead an educational adventure to learn about mysterious and misunderstood animals. The evening will start with an open fire for grilling, participants should bring food to grill. The hike will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a spooky scavenger hunt afterwards. Please bring a flashlight. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Grey Wolf Band Halloween Bash: 8 p.m. to midnight, East End Bolders Club, 3712 4th Ave., Moline. There also will be a costume contest. Free.