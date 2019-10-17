9th annual City of Blue Grass Park Board Pumpkin Dash: 10:30 a.m., 120 E. Orphed St., Blue Grass. Race divisions include 2 years and younger, 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-8 years, 9-10 years and 11-12 years. There also will be pumpkins, hot dogs, chips and a beverage for race participants as well as trick-or-treat stations and snacks. Costumes are optional. Proceeds benefit and improve the Blue Grass City Parks and Programs. $8.
Halloween Chili Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Masonic Center, 511 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Davenport. This fundraiser for Camp Courageous will feature bowls of chili, hot dogs and free bags of candy for kids in costume. $5 per bowl, $1 per hot dog.
21st annual Noogiefest: 4-6 p.m., Gilda's Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. This Halloween/Fall Festival party for children and families will feature themed rooms, games, crafts, door prizes and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult with costumes encouraged. This event will take place rain or shine. For more information, call 563-326-7504 or email kcraft@gildasclubqc.org. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat: 5-7 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can dress up in costume as businesses and organizations in the Silvis area pass out treats to families in the secured library parking lot. Restrooms will be open to the public. Free.
The Witching Hour: 6-10 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Hauberg Estate's annual murder mystery scavenger hunt will feature food and a cash bar. This year's mystery is based on a world cruise the Hauberg's took for six months in 1929. Find out what they found on the worldly tour and which haunted item came home to the estate. For more information or to purchase a ticket (required), call 309-373-5080 or visit Eventbrite.com. $35.
Haunted Library: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-11 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, 4-9 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Through Oct. 20. Participants can visit this haunted house during the evenings of Saturday and Sunday with a special lights on walk through 4-5 p.m. on Sunday. Evening hours recommended for 10 years and older. Free with donations accepted.