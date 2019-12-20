You are the owner of this article.
Sarah Norman, sr., Morrison
Sarah Norman, sr., Morrison

Sarah Norman

Sectional runner-up in 200 medley relay, fifth in 100 breast; NIIC champion in 400 free relay.

