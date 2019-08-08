A state judge has ordered Jerry Sandusky be taken to a central Pennsylvania courtroom next month for resentencing on his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, six months after an appeals court ruled mandatory minimums had been improperly applied.
Judge John Foradora filed an order Wednesday that scheduled the proceeding for Sept. 23.
Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, was convicted in 2012 of the sexual abuse of 10 boys, including attacks on campus. Victims testified he subjected them to abuse that ranged from grooming to violent sexual attacks. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years, but that term was overturned by Superior Court in February.
Foradora directed Sandusky to be transported to appear at the hearing.
Sandusky's defense lawyer has said it was not clear whether a substantially different sentence will result.
The state Supreme Court last month declined to grant Sandusky, 75, a chance to argue he deserves a new trial, and Sandusky defense attorney Al Lindsay said Thursday he is working on a petition that would seek relief in the federal courts.
"We're anxious to have the sentencing reconsidered," Lindsay said. "We are certainly going to argue for a shorter sentence."
A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office declined comment.
Sandusky's November 2011 arrest shook Penn State, prompting the firing of Hall of Fame head coach Joe Paterno and the ousting of then-university President Graham Spanier. The university subsequently paid more than $100 million to people who said they had been abused by Sandusky.
Spanier and two other senior administrators, Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, were charged over their response to reports about Sandusky. Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty to child endangerment in 2017 for failing to notify authorities in 2001 of a complaint about Sandusky and a boy in a team shower.
Spanier went to trial and was convicted of misdemeanor child endangerment, but a federal judge in April threw it out, ruling he had been improperly charged under a 2007 law for actions that occurred in 2001.
The attorney general's office is appealing that decision to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
NFL
Dallas DE Quinn suspended 2 games: Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's ban on performance enhancers.
Quinn was acquired in a trade with Miami in the offseason. The league said Thursday the ninth-year player is eligible to practice and play in preseason games, but he is out until the regular season after breaking his left hand in practice at training camp.
The 29-year-old Quinn will be eligible to return in Week 3 at home against the Dolphins.
Quinn's agent, Sean Kiernan, said he was "extremely disappointed" in the NFL's decision to suspend Quinn. Kiernan said Quinn takes medication to control seizures. The agent said it is believed Quinn's medication was contaminated with the substance in question when a prescription was filled at a pharmacy.
The Cowboys are counting on Quinn to start opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. Dallas gave up a sixth-round pick in the deal with the Dolphins. Quinn was acquired in part because of the indefinite suspension for Randy Gregory, who is expected to seek reinstatement for this season.
2 workers injured at Buccaneers stadium: Authorities say two workers were injured in a gas explosion at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home stadium.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the workers at Raymond James Stadium were taken to a local hospital Thursday afternoon.
Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty says the small explosion was caused by a gas leak. The men had been doing maintenance work on a gas line in a vending area.
Hegarty says everything has been shut off, and there was no fire. Damage caused to the area was minimal.
Tampa Fire Rescue shift commander James Gilligan says the men suffered possible burns and were in stable condition.
The Tampa Fire Marshal's Office was investigating. TECO Peoples Gas was also on the scene.
BASKETBALL
WNBA players to appear in NBA 2K20: The WNBA is expanding its reach in video games as its players will appear in NBA 2K20.
It's not the first time that gamers will be able to use female basketball players. WNBA players appeared in NBA Live 18 in 2017.
Many of the top WNBA players, including Candace Parker, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were scanned into NBA 2K20 earlier this summer.
All game modes featuring the WNBA will be available to play next month when NBA 2K20 is released on Sept. 6. Players can play a full season with their favorite WNBA team, according to the league.
"For years, fans have requested the ability to play as some of their favorite WNBA stars," said Jeff Thomas, SVP of Development, Visual Concepts. "We've been working with the WNBA and their top players to recreate a hyper-realistic version of their league with pinpoint accuracy. We're excited to roll out this new feature in NBA 2K20 because we know how important the WNBA is to the world of basketball."
The 2K series has partnered with the NBA to operate the NBA 2K League, which recently ended its second season. Warriors Gaming, operated by the Golden State Warriors, drafted the first and only women's player, Chiquita Evans, into the league in March.
"We are excited to have WNBA players as part of this top selling video game, helping to bring more exposure to these elite players, expanding our fan base and providing an immersive gaming experience featuring women role model athletes, " WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.
AUTO RACING
F1 to race Mexican Grand Prix through 2022: Formula One has extended the Mexican Grand Prix through 2022, keeping a race that draws some of the season's biggest crowds on the calendar. The Mexican Grand Prix is in the final year of its original five-year contract and there were doubts about its future as the federal government wanted to stop its financial aid for the race.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Scheinbaum said Thursday the new deal will not use government money and the race will be supported with private funds.
The Mexico race has been the event where Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton clinched his season championships in 2017 and 2018. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race both of those years.
RUNNING
Boston Marathon interloper Ruiz dies: Rosie Ruiz, the Boston Marathon course-cutter who was stripped of her victory in the 1980 race and went on to become an enduring symbol of cheating in sports, has died. She was 66.
Ruiz, who was also known as Rosie Vivas, died in Florida of cancer on July 8, according to an obituary that made no mention of her Boston Marathon infamy. Running magazine first made the connection this week, a fitting end to one of the oddest chapters in the history of the race.
"It's a colorful part of the Boston Marathon history, that's for sure," said Bill Rodgers, who won the men's race that year and was immediately suspicious of the woman sitting next to him on the awards podium. "Poor Rosie, she took all the brunt of it."
An unknown who didn't look or act like she had just run 26.2 miles, Ruiz finished first in the women's division in Boston in 1980 in a then-record time of 2 hours, 31 minutes, 56 seconds. Even as she was awarded her medal and the traditional olive wreath, her competitors wondered how a woman they hadn't ever heard of — or seen on the course — could have won.
"We knew that she had jumped in. We, who knew what the marathon was, we got it," Rodgers told The Associated Press on Thursday. "She wasn't sweating enough; she had on a heavy shirt; she didn't know about running.
"I was with her the next day on TV, and she was just crying her head off," Rodgers said, adding that he thought Ruiz wanted to confess. "If she had just said, 'I'm sorry. I made a mistake.' Runners — we all drop out of races — we would have understood."
In an era before tracking chips and electronic checkpoints, race organizers used spotters to scribble down the bib numbers of runners going by. (They focused mainly on the men's race.) Ruiz did not show up there, on videotape or in any of 10,000 photographs taken along the first 25 miles of the course.