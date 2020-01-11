Sanders: This is a political movement

Sanders acknowledged Trump's looming impeachment trial is about to take him off the campaign trail.

"Next week it looks like I'll be spending a lot of time on the Senate floor as a juror in Trump's impeachment trial," he said. "I'd rather be here with you in Iowa."

Sanders exited to "Keep on Rocking in the Free World" by Neil Young, spending only a few minutes shaking hands, signing autographs and taking pictures.

Davenport resident Adam Vilmont has already committed to caucus for Sanders on Feb. 3.

"Bernie Sanders is essentially a social worker running for president," Vilmont said. "His entire platform is based on human rights, equality and social justice. The things he was saying in 2016 are now standard platform pieces. I view his attempt to run for election to be a step toward social justice for bringing attention to issues of inequality brought into the forefront of the political conversation."

Cathy Bolkcom remains undecided on who she will caucus for, but she liked what Sanders had to say.

"I like the consistency of his message over all these years," Bolkcom said. "He has been a voice for progressivism and things that a developed country ought to be doing like universal health care and taxing — fairly — the wealthy.

"People who are paying attention have decided by now this close to the caucuses," she said. "But this time it seems like so much more of a difficult choice because of how alarming things are right now in the country. It is so important who we pick here in Iowa. We are all trying to figure out who can win and beat our current president. We have so many good choices."

