Samantha Soletta, sr., Erie-Prophetstown
Samantha Soletta, sr., Erie-Prophetstown

Samantha Soletta, E-P girls golf

Soletta

Tied for 7th at Geneseo Regional to advance to sectional; tied for 10th at Three Rivers Conference meet, earning all-conference honors.

