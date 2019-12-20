You are the owner of this article.
Sadie Norman, sr., Morrison
  • Updated
Sectional runner-up in 200 medley relay, fourth in 100 fly, fifth in 100 back; NIIC runner-up in 100 fly and 100 back.

