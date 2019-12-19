You are the owner of this article.
Ryan Jungwirth, sr., Orion, QB/DB
Ryan Jungwirth, sr., Orion, QB/DB

First team All-Three Rivers Rock, threw for 1,303 yards and 18 TDs and had over 1,600 total yards, also had 36 tackles and 3 interceptions.

