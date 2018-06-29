Addison Russell hit his second career grand slam, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist each had two-run homers and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-6 on Friday.
Kyle Schwarber added his 16th home run, a solo shot in seventh, and Anthony Rizzo completed Chicago’s scoring with an RBI single in the eighth as the Cubs pulled away to win their third game in four following a five-game losing streak.
Russell’s second homer in two days chased Twins starter Jose Berrios (8-6) with one out the fifth and put Chicago ahead for the first time, 6-5. The shortstop’s deep fly to left was pushed by a steady southwest wind as it narrowly reached the Wrigley Field bleachers.
Joe Mauer homered among three hits and finished with a season-high five RBIs. Coming through twice with two outs, Mauer hit a three-run shot in the second and lined a two-run double off Cubs starter Mike Montgomery in the fourth.
Montgomery (3-2) lasted five innings and earned the win despite giving up five runs (three earned) and seven hits with three walks. Three Cubs relievers followed with a scoreless inning each before Justin Wilson allowed the Twins’ final run in the ninth.
Brandon Morrow came in to get the final out for his 17th save.
Braves 5, Cardinals 1: Julio Teheran walked the first two batters of the game, then allowed just two hits over the next six innings to lead the Atlanta Braves to win in St, Louis.
Teheran outdueled Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas, who was equally outstanding. Mikolas gave up three singles in the seventh to load the bases and Austin Gomber hit Ender Inciarte to break a scoreless tie.
The Braves broke the game open in the eighth with three runs against Jordan Hicks, who put himself in quick trouble with a leadoff walk, followed by a hit batter.
Rangers 11, White Sox 3: It didn’t take long for the Rangers’ offense to give right-handed starter Yovani Gallardo all the support he would need in the team’s series opener against the White Sox.
Texas launched five home runs and produced a seven-run second inning in a drubbing at Globe Life Park. Rougned Odor, Robinson Chirinos, Nomar Mazara, Joey Gallo and Shin-Soo Choo each homered.
The Rangers hit four home runs off White Sox starter Dylan Covey; three came in the second inning. Odor hit the first one of the night to give Texas a 1-0 lead, and Chirinos and Mazara provided the big blows by each hitting a three-run home run.