Rugby Rules
- Each rugby team will consist of 15 players.
- The team is split into two groups known as forwards and backs. There are 8 forwards (positions include Hooker, Prop, Second Row, Flanker, and Number Eight) and 7 backs (positions include Scrum Half, Fly Half, Inside Center Outside Center, Wingers, and a Full Back).
- The pitch is split up into three sections; one main playing area which must not exceed 100 meters and two dead goal areas which can range from 10 to 20 meters.
- The pitch must then be equal to 70 meters wide. The goalposts are in an ‘H’ shape and are roughly 5-to-6 meters apart with no restrictions on height.
- Studded boots can be worn along with gum shields, head guards, shoulder pads and shin pads. Each team must wear the same colored jerseys with matching shorts and socks.
Scoring
Points can be scored by one of four ways:
- A try is awarded when a player places the ball down in their opponent’s dead ball area behind the goal. 5 points are awarded.
- A conversion is a free-kick that the team is awarded after a try to earn 2 bonus points. A successful kick needs to pass between the upper posts and the top bar on the goal.
- A penalty will gain a team 3 points and is awarded to a team when the opposing team causes an infringement.
- A drop goal can be kicked out of the hand as long as the ball bounces first and can earn a team 3 points.