MILAN — The Milan Area Rotary Club honored Carter Gauley of Rockridge and Jared Hood of Sherrard as students of the month from their high schools on Oct. 24 at its regular meeting.
Gauley, a senior, is the son of Donnie and Joche' Gauley of Milan. He says his favorite class is physics and that his favorite teacher is Al Hyett, his ag teacher and FFA adviser. Gauley is the treasurer of the National Honor Society and vice-president of the FFA Chapter. Outside of school, he is employed by Snowstar Winter Sports Park and Gauley Excavating. His hobbies include farming, skiing, fishing and being outside. When he has to be inside he likes to watch YouTube videos. After graduation, Gauley plans to attend Iowa State University and major in aerospace engineering.
Hood, also is a senior. He plays saxophone in the band and jazz band, as well as a member of the pit orchestra for school musicals. He will perform for a second time with the Macy's Great American Marching Band during the Thanksgiving Day parade. In addition to enjoying music, Hood is interested in camping, hiking and computers. His current plan is to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and major in electrical engineering with an emphasis in computer engineering.