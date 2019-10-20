GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers gave the rest of the NFL its first true glimpse of what Matt LaFleur's offense can look like with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
And it was scary.
Rodgers had his best game by far under the new Packers coach, throwing for 429 yards and five touchdowns and running for another as Green Bay beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24 on Sunday.
Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes to eight different targets and finished with the first perfect passer rating of his career, leading LaFleur's offense to a season high in points.
"A lot of times that ball leaves his hand, I'm always like in awe. So, yeah, he's pretty good," LaFleur said of the two-time MVP.
Even with top target Davante Adams sidelined for the third straight game with turf toe, Rodgers threw for his most touchdowns in a game since Sept. 28, 2015, against the Chiefs.
"Yeah, I think this was the most complete that I've played," Rodgers said. "I felt good about the timing. There was a lot of balls thrown on time, and obviously the line played fantastic."
Derek Carr finished 22-for-28 for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two costly turnovers for the Raiders (3-3), who lost their eighth straight against Green Bay, dating back to 1990. The Packers (6-1) have scored 30-plus points in each of their last five games against the Raiders.
"Carr was rolling," Oakland coach Jon Gruden said. "We were rolling offensively today. It was an offensive game. We just had a couple turnovers and they finished some drives."
The Raiders had seven penalties for 87 yards in the first half. They finished with eight penalties for 97 yards.
"We had a lot of guys step up, specifically Marquez (Scantline, two catches for 133 yards) and G-mo (Geronimo Allison, four catches for 33 yards)," LaFleur said. "Shoot, two days ago, we didn't even know if they were going to play, and I thought those guys came and put together gritty performances."
Cousins leads Vikings
DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were so confident in Kirk Cousins they called for a deep pass, instead of a more conservative run, to seal a victory against the Detroit Lions.
He validated the gutsy decision.
Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs on a 66-yard pass from deep in his territory with two-plus minutes left after matching a career high with four touchdown passes, leading the surging Vikings to a 42-30 win over the slumping Lions.
"That's a play we knew had a chance," Cousins said.
The Vikings (5-2) were able to run almost any play through the air or on the ground to have success against Detroit on Sunday.
Cousins was 24 of 34 for a season-high 337 yards and threw four TDs for a second straight week.