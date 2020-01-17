Rodgers-Sherman matchup highlights NFC title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nine years into his career and a little more than two years removed from a debilitating torn Achilles injury, Richard Sherman is still tormenting quarterbacks on a weekly basis.

Just ask Kirk Cousins.

Sherman had his third career playoff interception last week in a victory over Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings that has sent the San Francisco 49ers into the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

Waiting for Sherman will be the same quarterback he faced the last time he made it to the conference title game five years ago in Aaron Rodgers for the latest matchup between two of the NFL's best who have nothing but respect for each other.

"He's a talented player. In my opinion, never lost it," said Rodgers, who was intercepted by Sherman in that loss in the NFC title game following the 2014 season.

"I mean there was never a time where you are playing him where you were thinking, 'Oh, I am going to go after this guy.' I always think you have to be smart about what routes you like to throw on him and understand that he's one of the headiest players that has ever played that position, so you've got to be real smart about the types of routes you are liking on that side of the field."