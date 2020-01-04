Rocky girls ride strong defensive effort to non-conference victory

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

However, Emily Allison (10 points) answered for Rocky with a three-point play, triggering the aforementioned 14-2 run that was capped when Hannah Simmer buried a 3-ball with 21 seconds on the clock, giving the Rocks a 37-26 lead going into the final eight minutes.

"I think we started working more as a team, and started looking more inside and rotating the ball," said Simmer, who scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half — including a seven-point fourth quarter — and added eight rebounds and three steals. "The posts are always down there, but sometimes, it takes a little time; you've just got to be patient. We started doing that toward the end of the game. We definitely feel we started clicking more (at State Farm); that gave us confidence that we had our groove again."

Down the stretch, turnovers and foul trouble plagued Rock Falls. Led by Kylie Fischbach's 10 points, the Rockets had one of their top players, Abi Peyton, held to just four points, although she did match Simmer for game-high rebounding honors with eight boards.

"We stuck with our game plan, and we guarded (Peyton) very well," said Hall. "This is a great win for us."

Rock Falls coach Eric Wolf felt the hosts' defensive pressure effectively threw his club off of its stride.