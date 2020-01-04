Rocky girls ride strong defensive effort to non-conference victory

ROCK ISLAND — Looking to work its way back into the thick of the Western Big 6 Conference race, the Rock Island girls' basketball team set itself up with the ideal nonconference test Saturday evening.
Hosting a strong Rock Falls squad, the Lady Rocks found their defensive groove after falling behind early in the third quarter. They finished the period with a 14-2 run and never looked back en route to a 46-34 victory.
"Rock Falls is a good team; we played them last year with Brea (Beal) and won by eight," said Rock Island coach Henry Hall. "I think we're figuring out what works at the defensive end. We were still struggling with it at the beginning; it's learning the team, the learning process.
"Having Christmas together (at the State Farm Holiday Classic) and being with them for four days and all we're doing is basketball, we looked much better."
Fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Brooklynn Larson, who scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter, the Rocks (14-6) reeled off 10 straight points to open a 17-4 lead before the Lady Rockets (15-5) battled to within 19-11 on an Elise Moeller 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
That helped ignite a second-period push by Rock Falls that culminated with a three-point play by Mallory Pinske with 3.6 seconds on the clock that brought the Rockets within 23-22 at halftime. Early in the third, a Karli Fischbach bucket gave the guests their first lead at 24-23.
However, Emily Allison (10 points) answered for Rocky with a three-point play, triggering the aforementioned 14-2 run that was capped when Hannah Simmer buried a 3-ball with 21 seconds on the clock, giving the Rocks a 37-26 lead going into the final eight minutes.
"I think we started working more as a team, and started looking more inside and rotating the ball," said Simmer, who scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half — including a seven-point fourth quarter — and added eight rebounds and three steals. "The posts are always down there, but sometimes, it takes a little time; you've just got to be patient. We started doing that toward the end of the game. We definitely feel we started clicking more (at State Farm); that gave us confidence that we had our groove again."
Down the stretch, turnovers and foul trouble plagued Rock Falls. Led by Kylie Fischbach's 10 points, the Rockets had one of their top players, Abi Peyton, held to just four points, although she did match Simmer for game-high rebounding honors with eight boards.
"We stuck with our game plan, and we guarded (Peyton) very well," said Hall. "This is a great win for us."
Rock Falls coach Eric Wolf felt the hosts' defensive pressure effectively threw his club off of its stride.
"Against a physical team like this, you've got to play with intensity for all 32 minutes," he said. "They outworked us down low, and we couldn't get around it. Their pressure sped us up a bit, and we started turning the ball over."
Resuming Big 6 play Thursday at United Township, the eight-time defending conference champions look to gain ground on first-place Geneseo and second-place Moline to try and keep their title skein going.
"For us, we take it one at a time. Now, it's UT," Hall said. "If we can keep playing like we have been, whatever happens will happen. If it means winning the Western Big 6, that's great, but we want to be playing our best basketball at the end. That's our goal."