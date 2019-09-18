Larissa Pothoven, 17, and her father, Dave Pothoven go through her part in the the Rock Island High School Marching Band's routine for its show "Into the Forest We Go" Wednesday at Rock Island High School. Guests joined the marching band and attempted to keep up through the show.
Larissa Pothoven, 17, and her father, Dave Pothoven go through her part in the the Rock Island High School Marching Band's routine for its show "Into the Forest We Go" Wednesday at Rock Island High School. Guests joined the marching band and attempted to keep up through the show.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Ethan Kirkpatrick, 17, playing the saxophone, leads his friend, Stella Kay, 19, through the routine Wednesday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Jay Richardson, 15, playing the saxophone, leads his friend, Aminia Mashimango, 16, through the band's performance.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Calvin Banks, a conductor in the Rock Island Marching Band, directs the band in front of a crowd in the stands Wednesday at Rock Island High School.