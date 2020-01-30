Rocks use defense to take down Pioneers

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Hall values unselfish play, and says that his girls play that way, sometimes to a fault.

“We are a very unselfish team, almost overly so at times,” Hall said. “We stress finding the open shooter and if a girl is having a hot night, we’ll try to go to them when we can.”

Rock Island is still a young team, with only two seniors in the starting lineup.

“A lot of our girls played last year but we’re still learning every day,” Hall said. “We have two weeks to make corrections and be the best that we can be in the post season.”

Alleman coach Megan Delp knew that Rock Island was a tough team but was proud of how her team played.

“We knew that Rock Island would bring the pressure on both ends of the court,” Delp said. “I told our girls after that I commended their effort and that adversity will only make us better. We’re focusing on the positives.”

One positive for Alleman on the night was efficiency at the free-throw line, as the Pioneers went 7-of-10 from the charity stripe.

“We pride ourselves on making free throws,” Delp said. “It’s been a strength of ours for the entire year and we’re shooting around 75 percent from there this season.”