Rocks battle past Bulldogs for IHMVCU Shootout victory

The Rocks held the lead the rest of the way, although the Bulldogs had a run to turn a 14-point deficit to two. However, Rock Island would never break.

“I thought we made some nice runs in the third and fourth quarter, but every time we made a shot Rock Island would come back and make a big shot,” Tritt said. “They are really good and it does take a lot out of you when you have to play uphill all night.”

Hall expects some lulls with his team, but he knows they have found a winning feel.

“One thing we know, these girls are not going to quit,” Hall said. “We find a way to get through adversity and when it all comes down to the end we got the ‘W.’ We had so many people wondering what would happen after Brea (Beal) and I think we are just fine.”

Simmer, who led the Rocks with 16 points, five rebounds, four blocks and three steals, said it is all about the team believing in each other.

“Our team defense is the reason we are winning,” she said. “We’re not focusing on offense, we are focusing on winning. For me, I love the blocks way more than anything because usually I get called for a foul and then coach Hall yells at me about it.”