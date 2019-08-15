After hosting its first Mississippi Valley Blues Festival last month, Murphy Park at The Bend in East Moline will be home to the new Sweatstock Music Festival this weekend — the Quad-Cities' only tribute to legendary performers from the Woodstock Festival, comprised of all locally-based musicians.
Held Friday and Saturday, Sweatstock will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with over 20 sets on two stages, alternating between tribute and original music from over 100 area artists. The festival will include tributes to Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Janis Joplin, Joe Cocker, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sly & the Family Stone, The Who, the Grateful Dead, The Band, Johnny Winter and more. Local acts that will feature their original music include Joe Marcinek, The Velies, Rude Punch, The Candymakers, Jordan Danielsen, Jason Carl and the Whole Damn Band, Condor and Jaybird, The Dawn and Charlotte Boyer.
“We have extraordinary talent in the Quad-Cities, and Sweatstock will be a great outlet to grow our music community and bring people together over a shared passion," festival organizer and performer Al Sweet said.
“From the collaboration of local musicians, to the production of the festival by Quad Citizens, Sweatstock is a special event for our community,“ said Kate Dale, another organizer. “It’s been amazing to see the transformation happening in East Moline, and we are looking forward to putting on a signature event that contributes to our region’s growth and celebrates the talent that exists in the Quad-Cities.”
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. Advance tickets for Sweatstock are $15 for a single-day access and $25 for a weekend pass, available at sweatstockqc.com. Children 14 and under are free with a paid adult.