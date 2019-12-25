Rockets look to extend win streak at Macomb

EDGINGTON — Heading into today's opener at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, the Rockridge boys' basketball team is starting to show signs of progress.

But even with a four-game winning streak going into today's 10:30 a.m. matchup with Canton, Rockridge coach Andy Saey feels his squad still has its best basketball ahead of it.

"I think we've still got a little time to figure some stuff out," he said. "Now, it's about playing consistently, with maximum effort. The Orion game (last Friday) was a step in the right direction, but we need to continue to play hard on both ends of the floor."

Last Friday's 45-30 road win over the Chargers was not only the fourth in a row for the 6-3 Rockets, but it gave them a 3-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, good for a first-place tie with Fulton.

Even with the fast start to conference play, Saey believes his team can continue to improve and grow.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"We've got a young team, so some of it is explained by that," Saey said of the need to find a consistent tempo. "It's a long season, and we need to stay together with consistent execution."