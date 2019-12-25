Rockets look to extend win streak at Macomb

EDGINGTON — Heading into today's opener at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, the Rockridge boys' basketball team is starting to show signs of progress.
But even with a four-game winning streak going into today's 10:30 a.m. matchup with Canton, Rockridge coach Andy Saey feels his squad still has its best basketball ahead of it.
"I think we've still got a little time to figure some stuff out," he said. "Now, it's about playing consistently, with maximum effort. The Orion game (last Friday) was a step in the right direction, but we need to continue to play hard on both ends of the floor."
Last Friday's 45-30 road win over the Chargers was not only the fourth in a row for the 6-3 Rockets, but it gave them a 3-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, good for a first-place tie with Fulton.
Even with the fast start to conference play, Saey believes his team can continue to improve and grow.
"We've got a young team, so some of it is explained by that," Saey said of the need to find a consistent tempo. "It's a long season, and we need to stay together with consistent execution."
The Rockets' youth is emphasized by their three top scorers. Sophomore forward Nate Henry leads the way with 18 points per game to go with 10 rebounds per outing, while juniors Cole Rusk and Jenson Whiteman both average between 11 and 12 points per game.
"The good thing is, those three guys are all unselfish; Jenson and Cole are our leaders in assists," said Saey. "We just need more consistency out of our role players, and that'll come with time."
Saey hopes that the Rockets' upcoming run at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, which also includes Monmouth-Roseville and Wethersfield and runs today through Saturday, will help his club continue to move in the right direction.
That begins with a Canton squad that has struggled to an 0-6 start, although the Rockridge coach is quick to look beyond the Little Giants' record.
"At Macomb, we'll see a more physical style of basketball, with a lot of pressure," he said. "That's the kind of stuff we have to be ready for. If we don't give our maximum effort, we're going to be exposed. We've got to continue to get better."