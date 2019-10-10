Quad City Arts, Midcoast Fine Arts, DeSoto Arts, Shoppes on 2nd, NormaLeah and The ARTery will present Rock the Arts, Rock Island's biggest annual art event, this weekend. The free event in The District will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees can pick up discount coupons to participating Rock Island businesses at the five venues. They're good for discounts at Original Huckleberry's Great Pizza & Calzones, Rozz-Tox, Big Swing Brewing Company, Daiquiri Factory, and “Dracula Unleashed!” by Ballet Quad Cities.
During the weekend, Celestial by Design's Kimberly Kruse will showcase her body painting talents at The ARTery, 1629 2nd Ave. Live music there Friday night will be provided by Chris Stevens and Antone Burton. Other featured artists at The ARTery and MidCoast Gallery West will be Carolyn Krueger, Susan Sharp, Glen Lowry, Lisa Mahar and Jillian McGuinness. Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., will feature live music Friday by Cigar Box Sam, and artwork by Lisa Mahar, Jessica Bingham and Mike Leinhauser.
NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, 1612 2nd Ave., will have live music Friday by Yoyo y Yo, with Bling4Cancer discounts, decorated bodice displays, and family-friendly butterfly activities. Shoppes on 2nd, 1700 2nd Ave., will have Wild Cherry Spoon Co. on Friday and Saturday, plus Brick and Motor Boutique Saturday.
DeSoto Pottery Studio, 2324 3rd Ave., will feature live music Friday from Jeff Tady, demonstrations by the Quad Cities Woodturners Club, live raku firing by Joel Knanishu, and works by artists Amber Williams and Stuart Shepard, along with a group exhibition.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/757586998012925.