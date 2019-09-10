Coach: Dave Busch (2nd year at RI, 40th overall).
Returning starters: Srs.: Madelynn DePover, Tristan Lambert, Anna Rowell; Jrs.: Valerie Holland, Ella McKinley, Haylie Roos, Allyson Smithson; Sophs.: Alexis Reynolds, Abbie Roos, Olivia Sholl.
Top newcomers: Srs.: Haley Burroughs, Angelina Cortez, Emily LeVan; Jr.: Kiley Douglas; Sophs.: Phoebe Fuller, Laci Hickenbottom, Jenny Marceleno, Rose Rocillo; Fr.: Ava Dietz, Bailey Hecker.
Coach Busch: "We lost our top two point-getters from last year, but return a good group of girls to work with this year. We have some depth in some events, but am lacking in others. We will need some of the JV kids from last year to step up and help us out on the varsity level this year. We need to keep our noses to the grindstone and work hard every day, and we will see some great improvement over the course of the season."