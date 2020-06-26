Rock Island to consider remote learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rock Island-Milan School Board members on Tuesday will consider a request to open the 2020-2021 school year utilizing full remote learning.

The district will hold the special school board meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday. Due to ongoing orders by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in-person attendance of public meetings is suspended. The public may access the meeting by visiting the district’s website, www.rimsd41.org/boe/publicaccess.

If board members approve the agenda item, the district will move to blended learning instruction after the Labor Day holiday. The district is set to begin the new school year on Aug. 3, one of the earliest start dates in the region.

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said Friday he would not comment about the potential action by the board.

In addition to that agenda items, board members will also be asked to approve the purchase of $16,696 in personal protective equipment materials from Edwards Creative, Milan. They will also consider the superintendent’s 2020-2021 compensation package.

An executive session will also be held regarding employee matters.

