Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Conklin, Robert Charles, and Christina M.P., Rock Island, to Jones, Keegan and Cara, Rock Island; 1911 27th St., Rock Island; $180,000.

Page, Patrica S., Moline, to Flaugh Investment Properties, Coal Valley; 3710 13th Ave., Moline; $65,000.

Brock, Janice, Silvis, to Brunat, Edith and Mark, Silvis; 2403 11th St., Silvis; $129,000.

Thompson Avenue, LLC, Milan, to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 3219 8th Ave., Rock Island; $82,000.

Lack, Tyler and Marissa, East Moline, to Tarasi, Dennis and Megan, Bettendorf; 19100 Hubbard Road, East Moline, land/lot only; $130,000.

Chapman, James F. and Bonnie, Clermont, Fla., to Southern Cross Properties, Sherrard; 2325 29th St., Moline; $60,000.

Zeitler, Scott R. and Brooke P., Aledo, to Brokaw, James and Sheri, trust, Taylor Ridge; 9629 108th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $325,577.02.

Genung, Fredrick A. and Wilberta Ann, Cordova, to McCoo, Kenneth J. and Sandra M., Cordova; 115 11th St. S., Cordova; $20,500.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Anaheim, Calif., to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 4519 18th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.

Camarillo, David, Silvis, to Garcia, Ruben Figueroa, and Martinez, Ana Karen Perez, Silvis; 439 10th St., Silvis; $68,880.

Schilling, Christine M., LeClaire, to Curless Logistics, Inc., Coal Valley; 637 1st St., Silvis, retail establishment; $200,000.

Bolin, Deborah J., Colorado Springs, Colo., to Petroff, Bryanna, and Lamb, Cody, Hillsdale; 29012 94th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $125,000.

Drish, Jami L., Paris, Tenn., to Sorrento Investments, Moline; 1211 39th St., Moline; $50,000.

Dergo, Michael D., Yorktown Township, Ill., to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 3701 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $110,000.

Poletto, Michael, Naperville, Ill., to Sexton, Taylor, and Boyer, Florence, Rock Island; 2220 30th St., Rock Island; $175,000.

CLL Rental Real Estate, Rock Island, to Roffman, Margaret A., East Moline; 554 15th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.

MMTL Investments, Minneapolis, Minn., to Hernandez, Juan Sanchez, Davenport; 1140 12th Ave., Moline; $58,000.

Rangel, Sharon, Silvis, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 3028 54th St., Moline; $70,000.

Roth, Christian, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Grover, Christopher, East Moline; 1148 37th Ave., East Moline; $170,000.

May, Sally L. and Thomas J., Brooklyn, Iowa, to Hughes, Charles Michelle, Moline; 3230 9th St., Moline; $330,000.

Hunt, Thomas E. and Janet A., Rock Island, to Shackelford, Jonathan Rock Island; 2110 29th St., Rock Island; $300,000.

Harness, Tara, Moline, to Swanson, Kara A., Moline; 2614 8th St., Moline; $142,000.

Schnell, Robbin, Moline, to Guss, Anthony, Moline; 4902 31st St., Moline; $30,000.

Hanson, Martin and Barbara, Westby, Wis., to Ilene Sideways, LLC Series 2, Moline; 1318 39th St., Moline; $100,000.

Townsend, Keaton, Port Byron, to Sibley, Kyla, Rock Island; 2844 38th Ave., Rock Island; $135,000.

Danielson, Judith A., Danielson, Lori Lynn, trust, Bloomington, Ill., to Shine, Arlee, Rock Island; 3701 38th Ave., Rock Island; $192,000.

IYS Investments, LeClaire, to SKV Holdings, Davenport; 538 16th Ave., Moline; $20,000.

Black, Carlyne Sue, Castle Rock, Wash., to Rohde, Kip and Margery, Coal Valley; Lot 15 Oakhill Ave., Coal Valley, land/lot only; $15,000.

Willcamp Investments, Waco, Texas, to Pitlik, Tyler J., Moline; 515 27th St., Rock Island; $57,000.

Cederoth, Kristian and Colleen, Fountain Hills, Ariz., to Rohde, Kip and Margery, Coal Valley; 7430 123rd St. Ct., Coal Valley; $615,000.

Amy, Richard H., Taylor Ridge, to Kuster, Krystle L and Richard, Milan; 14424 Route 67, Milan; $200,000.

Aitken, Steven T., East Moline, to Verstraete, Carson W., Moline; 520 16th Ave., Moline; $91,500.

Stangl, Dale B. and Sheilah A., Royalton, Minn., to Downing, Bradley Allen, East Moline; 171 16th Ave., East Moline; $67,000.

Wheatley, Denise, East Moline, to Davidson, Susan, Moline; 5220 26th Ave. A Court, Moline; $143,000.

Rutledge, Taylor R., Orion, to Shaw, Lindsay, Milan; 509 12th Ave. W., Milan; $188,500.

Stern, Matthew J., Rock Island, to Raushenberger Properties, Muscatine; 1306 70th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $60,000.

Kovach, Mark W., Casper, Wyo., to Barnett, Jennifer Burton and Jay Leonard, Moline; 14 Velie Drive, Moline; $408,900.

Radovich, Mitchell S., Moline, to Paw, Lah B., Moline; 2626 44th St. Ct., Moline; $150,520.

Brandt, Barbara J., trust, Port Byron, to Townsend, Keaton, and Merkle, Emily J., Port Byron; 2121 Parkway Drive, Port Byron; $380,000.

Blaser, Betty L., estate, Rock Island, to Lopez, Gilbert, and Runkle, Michelle, Rock Island; 1803 86th Ave. W., Rock Island; $209,000.

Richmond Hill Condominium Association, East Moline, to Teijido-Schuck, Christine, East Moline; vacant land, East Moline; $5,000.

Stanford-Duytschaever, Carol J., Coal Valley, to Dowd, Chapman L., Milan; 832 W. 9th St., Milan; $78,000.

Colbrese, Adam P. and Janet A., Sarasota, Fla., to Bedford, John A., Davenport; 3045 4th St., Moline; $75,000.

Atmosphere Properties, Annawan, to JBW Properties, Rochelle, Ill.; 224 E. 4th St., Milan; $125,000.

Atmosphere Properties, Annawan, to JBW Properties, Rochelle, Ill.; 406 30th Ave., Moline; $140,000.

Skorepa, Thomas A., Taylor Ridge, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 1840 41st St., Rock Island; $115,000.

Vallejo, Leta, trust, Coal Valley, to Uribe, Peter, and Lemon, Melanie, Moline; 4705 49th Ave., Moline; $82,000.

Johnson, Jenna, Knoxville, Ill., to Clark, Andrea, and Nierynck, Eric, Coal Valley; 1706 W. 5th St., Coal Valley; $225,000.

Cahill, Misty J., Savanna, Ill., to Nightengale, Joseph and Melissa, Rock Island; 1229 36th St., Rock Island; $62,000.

Gedraitis, Robert and Cassandra, Holden, Mass., to Huber, Audrey, Moline; 1225 12th Ave., Moline; $95,000.

Frank, Michael L., Sr. and Belinda S., Taylor Ridge, to Warrior Property, LLC, Rock Island; 339 9th St., Moline, storage unit building; $150,000.

ICC Realty, LLC - Series 19, Rock Island, to Lemaster, Nicholas, Moline; 3117 11th Ave. C, Moline; $108,400.

Strickland, Robert, Rock Island, to Bonilla, Amairani, Rock Island; 612 13th St., East Moline; $20,625.

Strickland, Etta Mae, trust, Rock Island, to Bonilla, Amairani, Rock Island; 612 13th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $6,875.

Medenciy, Alex, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Hofmeister, Daryl, Port Byron; 23109 39th Ave. Ct. N., Port Byron; $311,000.

Parrish, Kathy J., Andalusia, to Tha, Sah Hay and Shiny Hser, Rock Island; 1827 46th St., Rock Island; $124,900.

Myers, Jeanette M., Murray, Nebr., to Djimedo, Kodjo, Silvis; 512 13th Ave. A, Silvis; $165,000.

Sutton, Dewayne, Colona, to Mpofu, Mgcini and Julie, Silvis; 4710 51st Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $23,500.

Brown, David P., estate, Moline, to The Cage & Properties, Moline; 1188 24th St., Moline; $20,000.

Van Acker, Inc., Moline, to Black Tie Properties Incorporated, Moline; 2404 15th St., Moline; $20,000.

RK Development L.C., Clinton, to Case, Robert W., Cordova; 1206 11th St., Silvis; $115,000.

Zabala, Jose M. and Catalina R., Marengo, Ill., to Banks, Travon A., Silvis; 128 10th St., Silvis; $102,500.