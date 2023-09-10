Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Barrera, Pedro, Moline, to Carranza, Alan and Katie, Moline; 2700 & 2702 5th Ave., Rock Island, restaurant; $65,000.

Moton III, John I., Davenport, to Family Zone LLC, Altadena, Calif.; 1322 Morton Drive, East Moline; $37,000.

Norin, Nancy S., Silvis, to Ditto, Chuck, Hillsdale; 420 2nd Ave., Hampton; $61,000.

Searl, Scott and Kari, Port Byron, to Searl, Preston A., Port Byron; 25503 115th Ave. N., Port Byron; $180,000.

Hart, Linda M., Bettendorf, to Gomez, Joe, Moline; 2361 28th St., Moline; $125,000.

Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 3814 11th Ave., Moline; $60,638.

Francis, Andrew, Davenport, to Nguyen, Qua Thi, Moline; 2402 47th St., Moline; $120,000.

Johnson, Jerry R., and Peggy E., Moline, to Heike, Kristen and Angela, Rock Island; 2506 38th Ave., Rock Island; $264,900.

Vasquez, Jesus, Moline, to Bahati, Bazarwa, Rock Island; 1014 12th St., Rock Island; $55,000.

Greenridge, LLC, Silvis, to Bravata, Anthony, and Wiese, Charles, Hampton; 27 Cherry Hill Ct., Hampton; $240,000.

Wachs, Janet L., trust, East Moline, to Elliott, William, and Hendricks, Sheila, East Moline; 486 44th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $190,000.

Wallarab, Cammi Marie, Viola, to Jacobs, Madison, Moline; 1510 33rd St., Moline; $140,000.

Swanson, Bryan, Silvis, to Heel.Sit, LLC, East Moline; 713 13th St., East Moline; dog boarding/training; $200,000.

Vyncke Family LLC Series 5, Moline, to Boysen, Davannah, and Toth, Lajos, Moline; 2800 15th St., Moline; $160,000.

Raney, Daniel T. and Vicki M., Moline, to Bower, Frank T. and Lisa, Moline; 3745 40th St. Ct., Moline; $205,000.

Forsyth, Dorothy C., estate, Moline, to McKenzie, Vickie, East Moline; 1809 28th Ave., East Moline; $28,000.

Brokaw, Chrles A. and Beverly J., trust, Moline, to Model P., Inc., Rock Island; 6008 51st Ave., Moline; $65,000.

Hancock, Carol, and Petersen, Denise, Rock Island, to Model P., Inc., Rock Island; 468 6th St. E., Milan; $25,000.

Susmita Dahal Rental Properties, Moline, to Gonzalez, Jesus, Moline; 1848 32nd St., Moline; $115,000.

Thomas, Richard M. and Bonnie J., trust, Rock Island, to Ortiz, Christopher, Silvis; 327 14th St., Silvis; $162,000.

Rodkey, Mary E., Moline, to Free, Thomas and Robbin, Moline; 3721 35th St., Unit 1, Moline; $104,000.

Blaylock, Richard and Brittany, LeClaire, to Shields, Scott R., Milan; 2800 Coyne Center Rd., Milan; $299,900.

Widener, Chad A., Milan, to Dell, David P., Jr., Rock Island; 2914 44th St., Rock Island; $270,000.

Oak Pointe Development, Moline, to Brown, Davona, M., Hampton; 729 10th Ave. Ct., Hampton, land/lot only; $4,000.

Welch, Daniel and Enid, Ellijay, Ga., to Downs, Kathleen E., trust, Moline; 2302 1st St. Ct., Moline; $230,000.

Mullins, Ryon and Megan, West Branch, Iowa, to Bartels, John E., trust, Milan; 1513 Jondre Drive, Milan; $390,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Zuniga, Christian, Rock Island; 2205 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $151,000.

Garrison, Jason P. and Jessica L., Bybee, Tenn., to Halbert, Jasmine Marie, Rock Island; 2513 31st St. Ct., Rock Island; $213,015.

Hernandez, Hugo, Silvis, to Corral, Maria and Jeronimo, East Moline; 179 17th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Brown, James R. and Nancy L., Milan; 537 W. 11th Ave., Milan, land/lot only; $9,000.

Tobin, Thomas P. and Jada R., Port Charlottle, Fla., to Bote, Jennifer R.L., Rock Island; 8118 7th St. W., Rock Island; $128,500.

Jensen, Rose Mary, Moline, to Kelley, Emily, Silvis; 412 8th Ave., Silvis; $99,000.

Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Rock Island, to Heil, Andrew and Courtney, Moline; 1435 26th Ave., Moline; $219,000.

Leffler, Zachary, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Smith, Jennifer, Moline; 1723 56th St. Ct., Moline; $392,000.

Housey, LLC, Bettendorf, to Ingram Real Estate Holdings, DeWitt, Iowa; 718 & 720 Hillcrest Drive, Milan; $526,500.

Deere & Company, Moline, to IL Dept. of Transportation, Dixon, Ill.; East of 19th St., between 5th & 6th Ave., Moline, land/lot only, state row; $9,400.

US Bank National Association, Greenville, S.C., to Sanchez, Jose, East Moline; 1515 Morton Drive, East Moline; $35,000.

Brown, Travis, LeClaire, to Warner, Matt, Taylor Ridge; 13602 103rd Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $384,000.

York, Clyde A. and Connie S., East Moline, to Boswell, Deborah, Silvis; 405 9th Ave., Silvis; $146,000.

SilverMax Properties, Moline, to Matson, Craig, Silvis; 318 5th St. Ct., Silvis; $170,000.

Youngblood, Kenneth R., Milan, to JPTP, LLC, Moline; 3813 15th St., Moline; $70,000.

Hodge Family, trust, Moline, to Schloemer, Cheri, Moline; 1017 Arbor Drive, Moline; $259,900.

B & L Development at The Quarter, LLC, East Moline, to Wachs, Janet, East Moline; 143 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $241,667.

T.R. Holdings, Davenport, to AA56, LLC., Davenport; 1617 11th St., Rock Island, retail establishment; $500,000.

Woolworth, Penny M., trust, Los Altos, Calif., to Grace Myanmar Christian Church, Moline; 5440, 5420, 5400 26th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $395,000.

Barnhart, Beverly J., estate, Moline, to Ruhl, Charles A. and Bethany, Moline; 1303 37th St., Moline; $116,000.

Ebener, Danny R., Davenport, to Ebener, Joshua and Paula, Moline; 1204 24th Ave., Moline; $279,000.

Bayne, Philip R.; Bayne, Tracy D.; Bayne, Mitchell R., and Bayne, Stephen R., Taylor Ridge, to Nelsen, Kathlyn and Michael, Andalusia; 9609 Turkey Hollow Road., Tayor Ridge; $130,000.

ROI Capital, Bettendorf, to Raya, Maira E. Medina, and Garcia-Trujillo, Jorge Fredy, Moline; 807 19th Ave., Moline; $129,000.

Ahlers-Brown, Veronica and Corey, Rock Island, to Thompson, Corbyn S., and Munz, Sarasil, Rock Island; 1712 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $150,000.

Martinez, Eric, Frisco, Texas, to Moyer, Dwight and Melody, Moline; 4119 28th Ave., Moline; $70,000.

McHenry, Larry W., estate, East Moline, to Alonso, Adriana A., Silvis; 124 10th St., Silvis; $25,500.

Sapthavee, La-Orpan, trust, Moline, to Conroy, Gregory J. and Joanne, trust, Moline, vacant land; $4,500.

Stockwell, Ronald L., and DeClerk, Karen I., Silvis, to Whitmer, Patrick J. and Angela D., Rapids City; 1202 8th Ave., Rapids City; $330,000.

Rittenhouse, Elsie M., estate, Rock Island, to Genco-Marcucci, Robin L., trust, Rock Island; 2005 43rd St., Rock Island; $142,500.

Friedli, Cory S., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Fitzpatrick, Michael R., Port Byron; 23709 77th Ave. Ct. N., Port Byron; $715,000.

Stotts, John R. and Antonia R., trust, Moline, to Rasche, Theresa A., Moline; 4022 River Drive, Unit 2C, Moline; $345,000.

Cavins, Michael and Jennifer, LeClaire, to Karnosky, David and Jennifer, Rapids City; 12 Eagle Pointe Pass, Rapids City; $810,000.

Border, Denise C., trust, Orion, to Watson, Michael J., Rock Island; 4513 39th Ave., Rock Island; $260,000.

Silverthorne Development, Sycamore, Ill., to Manthe, Adam and Rachel, Silvis; 600 17th Ave., Silvis; $317,500.

Carrington Mortgage Services, Lewisville, Texas, to VC Properties, Moline; 833 20th Ave., Moline; $39,000.

Kane, Kelly J., Bettendorf, to Ezeugwa, Chioma, Moline; 1103 35th St., Moline; $217,000.