Battling back in the consolation bracket is something the Rock Island Legion baseball team has become very familiar with.
Having had to rally from an opening-game loss to prevail at last week's District 14 and 3rd Division tournaments, Post 200 found itself in the same situation after dropping its opening game to Elgin at the Legion State Tournament at Barrington High School.
Taking on Steeleville Post 480 late Sunday morning at Kirby Smith Field, Rock Island began another round of survive-and-advance by building a pair of five-run leads, then holding on down the stretch to earn a 9-7 victory and a rematch with Elgin today at 10 a.m. after Post 57 fell 3-2 to Danville on Sunday.
"We're excited to get another chance against them," said Rock Island's Carson James, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored on a double steal in Sunday's win. "They've gotten us twice, but I think the third time is going to be the charm. We can get them."
Bolstering Post 200's confidence going into today's third matchup with Elgin is the fact that if not for one bad inning on Saturday, Rock Island (22-10-1) could very well still be in the winners' bracket.
"I think they like the pressure," said Post 200 coach T.J. Hoffman. "They thrive on it, knowing it could be their last game of the year. They responded at District and Division, and they responded again (Sunday). We've got a mature team, and they don't want this to be their last Rock Island Legion game."
That desire to stay alive showed when Rock Island broke out for four runs against Steeleville in the top of the second. Following an RBI single by Jesse Linch and a run-scoring groundout from Khyri White, Brendan Hird capped the inning with a two-run double. Hird doubled three times in four at-bats and drove in four runs.
"Scoring runs early gets our momentum going and energizes our dugout," Hird said. "That's one thing we've been doing well in the postseason, scoring runs early. The team's playing well right now, and we're trying to keep riding the wave."
After Steeleville got on the board against Post 200 starting pitcher Anthony Barrios in the bottom of the second, Rock Island responded with two more runs in the third inning on an RBI single from Clayton Thomas and James' theft of home on a double steal.
However, Post 480 came roaring right back, putting up a three-spot in the home half of the third to close the gap to 6-4. After that inning, White relieved Barrios and ended up working the final four innings to get the win.
"Khyri did a nice job of shutting them down in the last four innings," said Hoffman.
Rock Island responded by tacking on a run in the fourth when a sacrifice fly by James (2-for-3) scored Chase VanDerGinst, then adding two more in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Jono Berry, who then came in on Hird's ground-rule double.
"Obviously, we were in another situation where we had to win or go home," said Hird. "We came out with a lot of energy, we swung the bats well and we made the plays when we needed to."
Steeleville scored once in the fifth and two more times in the last of the seventh, but White was able to put out the fire and ensure Post 200 lived to fight another day.
"The same thing happened at District; we lost our first game to Monmouth, then we were able to get revenge," said Hird. "We're hoping to repeat the same thing against Elgin."