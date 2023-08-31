Preparation for the 28th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix will close downtown streets over Labor Day weekend.

Street closures will begin at 5 p.m. starting Friday, Sept. 1. People who are staying in downtown after 5 p.m. should move their cars to streets that will not be affected by the race course. Rock Island police officers will be on hand to enforce the street closings.

Cars left on streets that will be closed may be towed.

Traffic coming into Rock Island from Moline on 4th Avenue will be detoured to 1st or 7th Avenues at 24th Street. Local businesses will remain open.

Traffic coming into downtown on 17th Street will be detoured at 5th Avenue. Also, 18th, 19th, and 20th Streets will be closed between 1st and 5th Avenues and 17th Street will be closed between 3rd and 5th Avenues. Roads will also be closed at 17th and 20th Streets, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Avenues.

Bus routes to and from the MetroLINK transit station at 2nd Avenue and 20th Street will will close at 4:30 p.m. Friday. A temporary transfer point will be located at 15th Street and 4th Avenue next to Ace Muffler.

The kart races through the streets of The District also will impact travel and bus routes in the area.

Roads will remain closed at night. Officers will be on duty throughout the weekend, including overnight, to make sure road closings are being observed.

People coming to The District in the evening for entertainment are urged to use 1st Avenue.

No public parking lots in Rock Island will be closed, but access to the lots will be limited. Private parking lots to be used as pit areas for racers include the former Rock Island Argus building, the former Goodyear building, the former Zimmerman used car lot, and the U.S. Bank at 18th Street and 4th Avenue.

People looking to attend the race are encouraged to park in the city parking lot or in the neighborhoods south of 5th Avenue and enter the race area on 19th Street past the Rock Island Public Library.

Race action will run from 8 a.m. to the late afternoon Saturday, Sept. 2, and 8 a.m. until the end of racing on Sunday, Sept. 3rd. Admission to the Grand Prix is free.

Roads will reopen to normal traffic by Monday, Sept. 4th.