Rock Island County board member Scott Noyd remembered as dedicated and effective

Deppe took a photo and sent it to Noyd's daughter, who texted back, "I know that being on the board was one of Scott's proudest accomplishments, and he would have been so touched by such a beautiful gesture."

Noyd, a Silvis Democrat from the 3rd District, was appointed to the board in 2016, replacing Michael Burns, who resigned. His current term would have ended in November 2022. Noyd was vice chair of the finance and personnel committee.

"Scott was a great guy," Adams said. "I usually talked to him once or twice a week. I liked his style; he wasn't afraid to call it out and put people in their place. It's a big loss for Rock Island County."

County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk notified board members and county officials of Noyd's passing.

"Scott’s dedication in his service to the residents of his district and the entire county will surely be missed," Brunk said. "His dedication was unquestionable, as he was always very thorough and thoughtful in his consideration of issues facing the county. I will personally miss him, not only as a part of our leadership team, as vice-chair of the finance and personnel and budget committees, but as a union brother with UFCW Local 431."