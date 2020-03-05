Find local beers, American food and more at Rock Island Ale House, which opened Feb. 10 in the former Bennigan’s spot at 226 17th St., Rock Island.

Owned and operated by Kinseth Hospitality Company, (which also owns and manages The Holiday Inn Rock Island, The Hilton Garden Inn in Bettendorf, and the Comfort Inn & Suites in Davenport), also offers live entertainment, happy hour and weekly specials, carry-out options and more.

Local beers on tap at the Rock Island Ale House include Gruner Baum, from Green Tree Brewery, LeClaire; Brewer’s Choice IPA, from Front Street Brewery, Davenport; Peanut Butter Porter and Pollinator, from Contrary Brewing Co., Muscatine; Bikini Bottom and Schwifty Hippie, from Five Cities Brewing, Bettendorf; Mississippi Blonde, from Bent River Brewing Co., Moline; Road Rash Raspberry and Pedal Your Ass Off Porter from Crawford Brew Works, Bettendorf.

For more information, call 309-786-8686 or visit rockislandalehouse.com.

