Tonight: 7 p.m. at Browning Field. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. On the air: WFXN-AM, foxsportsradior1230.iheart.com and QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Tonight's game will be the 118th meeting between the two rivals. The series started in 1899 and, according the Rocky historian David Sebben, the series took a two-year hiatus in 1911-12 after a fight after a game ... Both teams have run the ball well this season. The Maroons are averaging 326.5 yards per game and 7.3 yards per rush. The Rocks average 264.5 yards per game and 6.7 yards per attempt