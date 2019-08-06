This year's flood proved to me the value of bicycling paths.
When you get down to it, biking really can be classified into two categories: recreation and utility. We use bikes recreationally for fun and fitness, but we also use them as a tool to get to specific destinations. I would classify country roads as recreational, streets as utility, and paths as both.
Most of the time, roads — for us — are almost completely recreational. Let's face it: if we have a commitment outside of the city that is more than just a few miles away, bikes just don't fit the bill. The journey will simply take too long, and we won't be dressed appropriately when we get there. But roads are wonderful for pure recreation. They allow you to just roll along on good surfaces, hopefully with minimal traffic and very few interruptions, which give us long stretches of pure biking.
Streets (and that includes avenues), on the other hand, are blacktops of another color. They are hardy roads that are almost always used for utility. We use them to get someplace in the city that is important to us, not just to tool along enjoying a ride.
Streets lead us to all kinds of destinations, and that's much of their problem. Each destination, and that includes residences, needs access to the street, which means vehicles are constantly turning onto the street and sometimes into our paths. Obviously, bicyclists have to be alert.
But perhaps the worst aspect of streets are intersections. As it turns out, major intersections are not that bad for bikes. Generally, they are controlled by stop lights and signs, which are almost always obeyed. The bad intersections for cyclists instead are those at just about every block where two streets meet. Many do not have any controls or stop signals in even one direction. They present problems.
As it turns out, biking down a street, given all the possible interactions with traffic, could hardly be considered recreation. Streets are almost pure utility. They get you places, but it's not much fun.
And that brings us back to paths. They are very recreational in nature, hence the name “recreational paths.” They offer many of the benefits that roads do but without as many interruptions and obviously no motor vehicle traffic. They are a boon for just taking off, going nowhere in particular — out for exercise, scenery, fitness and quiet time.
But here's what I learned during the flood: they also are very useful for getting to a committed destination. I use them constantly to get to the vicinity of wherever I need to go. Notice the word “need.” Be it an appointment, a volunteer assignment, a meeting or a necessary shopping trip, I use paths to go much of the distance, especially if it means crossing a river.
My biking destination is very often Davenport. During the recent flooding, the Iowa paths closed down at an early stage. I found a way to get to where I wanted to go, but it certainly was not as stress-free as my usual riverfront paths.
Then the bridges became either doubtful or completely out of commission. The Government Bridge, including its bike passage, was closed for a week and a half. That meant you had to use the Centennial Bridge, but even it was compromised for a few days by flooding waters. However, I've made a decision to never use it. Its bike sidewalk is simply too threatening for me.
I tried to use the Illinois paths, but parts of them were closed, too, especially in low spots.
Without the paths (and that includes those on the bridges), I was bicycle deprived. Forget about recreation; bicycling was out. And getting to my destination was also out. Many times I had to use my car, which meant I was left to the utility of streets and all of their troubles.
Flooding, with all of its deprivations, proved to me once again what a boon our paths give us, both for recreation and for transportation need.