Riverdale girls win key TRAC West showdown over Sherrard

Among his current group of players, senior forward Sidney Garrett stepped up with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, and hit arguably the biggest shot of the evening to blunt a potential Sherrard comeback bid. After the Tigers' Taylor Barber hit a 3-pointer with 13.6 seconds left in the third quarter to bring her club within five, Garrett bounced in a trey as the buzzer sounded to put the Rams up 23-15 going into the final eight minutes.

"That definitely gave us a boost going into the fourth," said Garrett. "We felt very confident; we'd been practicing a lot on our defense, and we came in and did what we needed to do."

The Tigers (9-10, 4-1) tried to make a final-period push, closing the gap to 23-19 on buckets by Carley Whitsell and Emma Hofmann. However, those were Sherrard's last points of the night as Riverdale closed the game with a 9-0 run.

Having gotten out to a 5-1 start, the Tigers led by one after one, but fell behind by seven in the second quarter before closing the gap to 14-10 at halftime. However, offensive momentum was hard to come by for coach Doug Swanson's squad.

"We just couldn't get anything going on offense," said Swanson, whose club was led by Whitsell's seven points and five boards. "Credit to Riverdale, the way they played defense and how hard they worked."