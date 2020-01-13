Riverdale girls win key TRAC West showdown over Sherrard

PORT BYRON — Before Monday's tip-off, Riverdale girls' basketball coach Jay Hatch was recognized for a recent career achievement.
Having earned his 500th career victory a couple of weeks ago at the Dixon KSB Holiday Classic, Hatch was quick to move on and turn his attention to Monday's matchup of co-leaders in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
Utilizing a smothering defense that held Sherrard to just eight field goals on 32 attempts, the Rams moved into sole possession of first place in the TRAC West with a 32-19 victory over the Tigers.
"Sherrard is well-coached and plays so hard, we knew we had to match that," said Hatch, whose 14-2 club is 5-0 midway through the conference season. "We worked hard on defense; these were two really good defensive teams. We made the plays when we needed to, we defended consistently and rebounded well."
As for Monday's pre-game recognition, Hatch knew in advance what was coming, but at the same time wanted the attention focused on his squad, as well as last year's Riverdale team and his Alleman teams that earned him such a high number of wins.
"Coach Dierikx (Riverdale A.D. Guy Dierikx) told me (Monday) morning, so I sort of knew," he said. "It's nice, but it's not about me, it's about the kids. To me, that's what's important."
Among his current group of players, senior forward Sidney Garrett stepped up with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, and hit arguably the biggest shot of the evening to blunt a potential Sherrard comeback bid. After the Tigers' Taylor Barber hit a 3-pointer with 13.6 seconds left in the third quarter to bring her club within five, Garrett bounced in a trey as the buzzer sounded to put the Rams up 23-15 going into the final eight minutes.
"That definitely gave us a boost going into the fourth," said Garrett. "We felt very confident; we'd been practicing a lot on our defense, and we came in and did what we needed to do."
The Tigers (9-10, 4-1) tried to make a final-period push, closing the gap to 23-19 on buckets by Carley Whitsell and Emma Hofmann. However, those were Sherrard's last points of the night as Riverdale closed the game with a 9-0 run.
Having gotten out to a 5-1 start, the Tigers led by one after one, but fell behind by seven in the second quarter before closing the gap to 14-10 at halftime. However, offensive momentum was hard to come by for coach Doug Swanson's squad.
"We just couldn't get anything going on offense," said Swanson, whose club was led by Whitsell's seven points and five boards. "Credit to Riverdale, the way they played defense and how hard they worked."
The Tigers do get another shot at the Rams in three weeks at Sherrard's Harry Hunt Gymnasium.
"We've got to come out ready to attack," Swanson said of the Feb. 3 rematch.