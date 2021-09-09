River
A man and woman from Moline died Sunday after a teenage driver crossed the center line, police said.
A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Sunday when the car he was driving crashed on Moline’s River Drive, eventually coming to rest on the banks of the Mississippi River after striking a tree.
Two people on a motorcycle died Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle that had crossed the center line of Illinois 78 in Henry County, Sheriff’s investigators said.
A traffic stop late night Saturday by Clinton Police led to the arrest of a man in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and mushrooms all packaged for sale, according to police.
Davenport Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue.
An overnight vehicle crash on Sunday forced the closure of River Drive in Moline.
A man's body has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Bettendorf.
After breaking 18 bones and requiring a spinal fusion, Miracle Martensen was left unable to even sit up. A year later, the junior volleyball player is looking to return to the court.
Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.
One person died in a Rock Island fire early Monday morning. Police believe the fire was started on purpose, according to a news release posted on the city website.