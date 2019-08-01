RIVER BANDITS 7, BEES 6
BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Quad Cities River Bandits proved Thursday night that no baseball game is over until all nine innings have been played.
Being no-hit through six innings by a pair of Burlington pitchers, the River Bandits scored seven runs in their final three at-bats to pull of a remarkable 7-6 Class A Midwest League victory over the hosting Bees at Community Field.
Designated hitter Alex Holderback capped the furious finish with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to close a four-run frame that gave the 65-40 Bandits their third straight victory over Burlington (54-55) in the four-game home-and-home set. QC had dropped eight of 12 games heading into this series with their Western Division rival.
Earlier in the inning, Austin Dennis scored on a wild pitch and Grae Kessinger hit an RBI double.
In the eighth, the Bandits pulled a little closer. Ramiro Rodriguez opened the frame by working a free pass and went to third on a single by Holderbach (2-for-4, 2 RBIs). A low pitch bounced past catcher Harrison Wenson, allowing Rodriguez to race home from third for the first run of the inning. With Holderbach also moving into scoring position, Carlos Machado’s sharp single up the middle scored another run and closed the gap to 6-3.
QC's first hit of the night was Michael Wielansky’s leadoff triple in the top of the seventh. Cesar Salazar followed with a groundout to the right side of the infield to score Wielansky and put the Bandits on the scoreboard, trailing 6-1.
The stage was set for the dramatic series of events in the ninth inning. Dennis doubled against Mayky Perez with one out, but the Burlington reliever struck out Freudis Nova for the second out of the inning. Down to their final out, Rodriguez drew a walk with Dennis scoring on a couple of wild pitches during his at-bat. The tying run came to the plate and Kessinger extended the game by splitting the gap in left center with a hard line drive for an RBI double and suddenly the tying run was in scoring position. Holderbach stepped in and smacked a line drive over the left field fence to complete the comeback. The home run was his fifth of the season and the third that ended up being the game-winning hit.
Burlington took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of two-out RBI singles by Francisco Del Valle and Nonie Williams off of Bandits starting pitcher Lupe Chavez. Chavez ended up surrendering just those two runs on four hits over five innings. The right-hander recorded seven strikeouts.
The Bees widened the gap by sending 10 hitters to the plate and scoring four runs against reliever Layne Henderson in the sixth inning. Reyneldy Rosario bounced a two-run double just inside the first base bag and the next batter Livan Soto plated two more with his flare into shallow left field.
The win belonged to fellow reliever Devin Conn who tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. The three River Bandits pitchers combined to strike out 14 Burlington hitters.
Burlington out-hit the River Bandits 10-6 in the contest. Holderbach was the only member of the Bandits lineup to collect more than one hit, finishing 2-4 with the home run and two RBI. Wielansky’s triple was his third in the last two games. Williams and Connor Fitzsimons guided the Bees attack with two each.
Quad Cities will try to sweep the four-game series on Friday night in Burlington. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Community Field. RHP Felipe Tejada (6-0, 2.50) will put his undefeated record on the line in a meeting with Bees LHP Hector Yan (4-3, 3.46).