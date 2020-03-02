2. “Right to Harm” documentary

The documentary “Right to Harm” will be shown at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. The movie is about confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) and the impact they have on the environment. After the movie, a panel will include Dr. James Merchant, University of Iowa Department of Public Health, Diane Rosenberg with the Iowa Association of Responsible Agriculture and Mike Carberry of the Sierra Club. The free event is sponsored by the Sierra Club and The Green Sanctuary Team at the Universalist congregation.