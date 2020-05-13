Reynolds reopens more Iowa businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced the re-opening of some businesses in the 22 counties where the new coronavirus has been more active.

Those counties include Scott, Louisa and Muscatine.

Reynolds’ latest order in her phased-in approach of re-opening Iowa businesses matches the relaxed restrictions in those 22 counties to the previously relaxed restrictions in the state’s other 77 counties.

In other words, starting Friday statewide, restaurants, fitness center, libraries, salons and barber shops, tanning facilities, and tattoo parlors may open.

Those businesses, however, must operate at 50 percent of their capacity and incorporate social distancing measures to ensure the safety of workers and customers.

Bars, casinos, movie theaters, amusement parks, swimming pools, and playgrounds remain closed at least through May 27.

Reynolds said she made the decision to re-open more businesses because Iowa’s health care system is equipped to handle the virus’ spread at its current rate, state public health officials are seeing a downward trend in new cases in most counties, and because expanded and targeted testing efforts by the state enables her administration to monitor and address virus activity.