REVIEW: Go forth to 'Onward' for Pixar's fun fantasy adventure

But they have a chance to see him again, if only for a little while. With the help of magic, they can reanimate their father for only 24 hours.

But thanks to the shenanigans of one brother, the spell they try to cast doesn’t work all the way, and they end up with their dad present from only the waist down. They try to disguise him as a complete person while they pursue a quest that will allow them to bring him all the way back to life.

The clock is ticking while they set off on their journey.

I love two nods to older movies here. There’s a scene involving a glove box that’s a nod to “American Graffiti,” and the escapades involving the disguised dad are riffs on “Weekend at Bernie’s.”

A bevy of Easter Eggs are on hand especially to enchant (see what I did there?) fantasy fans and Pixar aficionados alike:

• A sign says “Sword and the Scone.”

• There’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance of the Pizza Planet truck, which has appeared in several other Pixar movies.