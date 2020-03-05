REVIEW: Go forth to 'Onward' for Pixar's fun fantasy adventure

“Onward” is worth heading toward.
It’s certainly worth seeing. But this particular animated feature doesn’t have the “Pixar-ness” of this amazing studio’s prior works.
More than anything else, it reminded me of Pixar’s “The Good Dinosaur” from 2015. It, too, is set in an alternate universe. Both take some getting used to, although both present themes that are, well, universal.
This one is a fantasy, with nods to “Lord of the Rings” and “Dungeons and Dragons.”
The main characters are siblings Ian (Tom Holland) and his louder, older brother, Barley (Chris Pratt).
Barley is a kind of ne’er-do-well who drives a van he calls Guinevere. He’s big into role-playing games, and knows all the rules of magic — at least, according to the games.
Magic, incidentally, once was critical to the lives of the elves and other fantasy-type creatures that populate this world. But technology took the place of magic many years prior.
The brothers and their mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) are mourning the loss of the boys’ father.
But they have a chance to see him again, if only for a little while. With the help of magic, they can reanimate their father for only 24 hours.
But thanks to the shenanigans of one brother, the spell they try to cast doesn’t work all the way, and they end up with their dad present from only the waist down. They try to disguise him as a complete person while they pursue a quest that will allow them to bring him all the way back to life.
The clock is ticking while they set off on their journey.
I love two nods to older movies here. There’s a scene involving a glove box that’s a nod to “American Graffiti,” and the escapades involving the disguised dad are riffs on “Weekend at Bernie’s.”
A bevy of Easter Eggs are on hand especially to enchant (see what I did there?) fantasy fans and Pixar aficionados alike:
• A sign says “Sword and the Scone.”
• There’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance of the Pizza Planet truck, which has appeared in several other Pixar movies.
• You can spot TripleDent Gum from “Inside Out” and “Toy Story” in a couple of spots.
• Remy from “Ratatouille” is a cook in a restaurant.
It’s not all played for laughs. Along the way the characters learn about each other and themselves in character development that pays off in two moving scenes about sacrifice.
"Simpsons" fans in particular will want to get there early. There’s a clever, sweet "Simpsons" cartoon right before the movie. Without using dialogue, it’s the tale of Maggie’s first love.