In a play on his "emeritus" status, Iowa jazz pianist Robert Washut will bring his Bob Washut Emeritet, to the Redstone Room, in the Polyrhythms' Third Sunday jazz series — with a 3 p.m. workshop and concert at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Emeritet was formed earlier this year by the pianist and composer who retired from the University of Northern Iowa School of Music in 2018, after 38 years. Now an emeritus professor, Washut formed the band to remain creatively active in retirement. Its repertoire is culled exclusively from his body of original compositions.
“We are very fortunate to again have such accomplished musicians, with such breadth, performing for our series,” Polyrhythms director Nate Lawrence said. “A glimpse of each artist’s background inspires reverence.” The ensemble is a jazz quintet comprised of UNI faculty and alumni.
Washut has received several commissions from collegiate and high school jazz ensembles, professional jazz artists and symphony orchestras. He's also an accomplished jazz pianist who founded the locally popular Latin jazz band Orquesta Alto Maiz, in 1986, with which he remained for 27 years.
Admission to the workshop is free for kids and $5 for adults. General admission for the concert is $10 or $15 for reserved/VIP seating. For ticket information, call 309-373-0790.
A special recognition for Lawrence, Polyrhythms' head for 16 years, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on RME's second floor, outside the Redstone Room. "Nate has been dedicated and committed to presenting live jazz music and musicians every third Sunday of each month in a professional and enthusiastic setting," according to an event release.