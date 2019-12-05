RELIGION CALENDAR

Saturday, Dec. 7
First United Methodist Church: 2019 Christmas Traditions: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 9412 228th St. N, Port Byron. Featuring a wide variety of homemade cookies, candies, salsa, pies, jams and jellies as well as handmade Christmas crafts, wreaths and woodworking pieces. There also will be silent auction items and Christmas music performed by children and members of the church. Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., homemade chicken casserole and salad bar, $8. Carry-out available.
St. Anne's Parish: St. Nicholas Bazaar and Bake Sale: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to noon and 3-7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Moline. Through Dec. 8. All proceeds go towards the St. Anne's Religious Education Programs. Free.
First Christian Church: Snowflake Cookie Walk: 9-11:30 a.m., First Christian Church, 510 E. 15th St., Davenport. Featuring a large variety of homemade cookies, candies and sweet treats for the holidays at $6 per pound. All proceeds go to local and global missions. Free.
St. Matthew Milan: Cookie Walk: 9 a.m. to noon, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 115 W. 12th Ave., Milan. Featuring cookies from 9 a.m. to noon. Free.
Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities: Cookie Walk: noon to 2 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring a variety of holiday cookie favorites, candies and fudge sold by the pound with containers provided. There also will be mini breads available for purchase. Free.
RiverBend Bronze Handbell Concert: 2-3:30 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport. Featuring this handbell ensemble comprised of members from eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Free-will offering.
St. Anne's Parish: St. Nicholas Bazaar and Bake Sale: 3-7 p.m., St. Anne's Parish, 555 18th Ave., East Moline. All proceeds will go towards the St. Anne's Religious Education Programs. Free.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Lyric Flute Trio: 11 a.m., St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. St. Mark Lutheran Church will this holiday concert featuring Lisa Crews, Laura Paarmann and Judy Steffen joined by organist Ross Jallo. For more information, call 563-322-5318. Free.
Christmas Presence: A Gathering of Hope, Peace and Love: 2 p.m., Our Lady of Victory Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Featuring Our Lady of Victory Choir Cantata. Free-will donations or non-perishable items.
The Starry Night: A Journey to Bethlehem: 4-7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem alongside Roman guards, shepherds and wise men looking for the newborn king. There will be a live nativity and animals, kid-friendly crafts and food. Free.
Women's Christmas Event: Hope Has Come: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Coram Deo Bible Church, 3800 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Participants can connect with women from around the Quad-Cities while perusing the travelling open house and enjoying live entertainment, desserts, hot chocolate bars and shopping boutiques that benefit those in need. Then there will be an intimate concert featuring Vertical Worship's Tara Cruz and Kelley Smith. $12 per person.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Tuesday Lunchtime Meditation Class: noon to 12:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E 2nd St., Davenport. Learn simple meditation techniques to calm and relax the mind. Each class will include a 15-minute guided meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. $3.
Tuesday Meditation Class: 6:45-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate followed by a 10-minute guided breathing meditation. A specific topic will be covered to be used for the contemplative mediation at the end of class. There also will be time for question and answers after the second meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Receiving Gifts Brunch: 9:15-11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Stonecroft Morning Connection will sponsor this brunch featuring the program "Receiving Gifts: Tis More Blessed To Receive," by Sharon Wiese of Barrington, Ill. there also will be music by pianist Kerry Maitlen and a Christmas bake sale. $8 per person.
Wednesday Lunchtime Meditation Class: noon to 12:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Come and learn simple meditation techniques to calm and relax your mind. Each class will include a 15-minute guided meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. $3.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Cresendo Brown Bag Lunch with Christmas Sing-a-long: noon to 1:30 p.m., First Covenant Church , 3303 41st St., Moline. Participants can bring a lunch and get in the holiday spirit with this fun Christmas sing-a-long. Coffee, water and Christmas cookies will be provided. Co-sponsored by Elim Covenant Church and First Covenant Church. Free.
Thursday Lunchtime Meditation Class: noon to 12:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Learn simple meditation techniques to calm and relax the mind. Each class will include a 15-minute guided meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. $3.
Reboot Combat Recovery Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th St., Davenport. This 12-week course will provide practical help for service members, veterans, spouses and families dealing with the moral and spiritual wounds from combat trauma. Each evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a dinner for the entire family followed by class time for veterans and spouses and free childcare. For more information or to register, visit rebootrecovery.com. Free.
Thursday Meditation Class: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn how to use meditation in their life using practical methods for maintaining peaceful and positive minds. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate as well as two short guided meditations. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Friday, Dec. 13
A Nova Christmas: 7:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Featuring the Nova Singers. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.
Saturday, Dec. 14
New Hope Presbyterian Church: annual Cookie Walk: 9-11 a.m., New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4209 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring homemade cookies, candies, bread and other treats.
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church: Holiday Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to noon, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. The sale will feature traditional ethnic dessert favorites such as Baklava, Koulourakia (butter twist cookies), Kourambiethes (powdered sugar cookies), Melomacarona (honey-dipped spice cookies) and Paximathia (Greek biscott). Ever popular Tiropitakia (cheese puffs) and Spanakopitakia (spinach puffs) will also be for sale as well as homemade bread and gift box assortment packages. Pastitsio (Greek Lasagna) will be sold by the pan. Advance orders are recommended and will be taken through Dec. 7. To place an order, call Deana Olvera-Mundt 309-236-1022, Celia Lubbers 309-236-2301 or Diane Lamacki 309-269-5536.
6th annual Live Nativity: 4-7 p.m., St James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. Participants can witness the retelling of the Nativity story complete with actors, live animals and carolers. There also will be a soup and dessert supper and crafts for all inside the fellowship hall. Donations of canned goods for the St James food pantry as well as hats, mittens and coats for All Saints of Davenport will be accepted.
7eventh Time Down with Jamie Kimmett: 7 p.m., Grace Family Church, 6317 W. River Drive, Davenport. For more information. call 563-277-0030. $35 VIP, $20 day of show, $15 general admission.
A Nova Christmas: 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water St., Galesburg. Featuring the Nova Singers. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.