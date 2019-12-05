RELIGION CALENDAR

Women's Christmas Event: Hope Has Come: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Coram Deo Bible Church, 3800 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Participants can connect with women from around the Quad-Cities while perusing the travelling open house and enjoying live entertainment, desserts, hot chocolate bars and shopping boutiques that benefit those in need. Then there will be an intimate concert featuring Vertical Worship's Tara Cruz and Kelley Smith. $12 per person.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Tuesday Lunchtime Meditation Class: noon to 12:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E 2nd St., Davenport. Learn simple meditation techniques to calm and relax the mind. Each class will include a 15-minute guided meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. $3.

Tuesday Meditation Class: 6:45-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate followed by a 10-minute guided breathing meditation. A specific topic will be covered to be used for the contemplative mediation at the end of class. There also will be time for question and answers after the second meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.