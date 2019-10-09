CLASS 2A GALESBURG REGIONAL
When and where: Today at Lake Bracken Country Club, with an 8 a.m. start time. Local teams: Moline, Rock Island. Other teams: Bartonville Limestone, Dunlap, East Peoria, Galesburg, Pekin, Peoria, Peoria Richwoods, Washington.
Teams to watch: Both Rock Island and Moline will have to have great days in order to advance as teams in a strong field led by Dunlap and Washington. The Rocks placed fourth at last week's Western Big 6 Conference Meet (ahead of sixth-place Galesburg), and Moline was not able to field a full team. ... Rock Island is marking the 20th anniversary of its last regional-title team, and has not reached sectionals since the 2011 season. ... Moline looks to advance as a team for the first time since 2015; the Maroons last won a regional championship in 2012
Individuals to watch: Both Rock Island senior Josie Pennington and Moline sophomore Kacey Knary (a sectional qualifier in '18) are coming off all-conference performances at the Western Big 6 Meet, with Pennington earning first-team honors with a fifth-place finish, one of just two players among the top 5 not to hail from Big 6 team champion Quincy. ... Rocky senior Bailey Tripilas and junior teammate Charly Heber-Spates both reached sectionals last fall; Heber-Spates is looking to make it three straight sectional trips.
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Monday's O'Fallon Sectional at Fair Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville.
CLASS 1A GENESEO REGIONAL
When and where: Today at Sugar Maple Golf Club, with an 8:45 a.m. start time. Local teams: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Geneseo, Mercer County, Orion, Ridgewood, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard, United. Other teams: Biggsville West Central, Bureau Valley, Princeton.
Teams to watch: Playing on one of its home courses, Geneseo is aiming for a third straight regional team title and its sixth such crown in the last seven years; the Maple Leafs recently took second in their first appearance at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet. ... United, coming off its second Lincoln Trail Conference title in three years, now takes aim at back-to-back regional championships. ... LTC runner-up Mercer County and Princeton also look to be in the hunt for sectional berths.
Individuals to watch: Alleman senior Megan Tanghe is coming off a fourth-place Big 6 finish and is shooting for a third straight trip to sectionals; her classmate Alannah Stevens was also a sectional qualifier last fall. ... For the Maple Leafs, seniors Elizabeth Roodhouse and Eryn Murray finished fifth and sixth, respectively, at the Big 6 Meet, with Roodhouse earning first-team all-conference honors; junior teammates Paige Laingen and Miranda Roemer joined Murray as second-team honorees. ... United junior Paige McKeown is coming off her first individual Lincoln Trail title, with classmate Haley Marshall and senior Emily Grodjesk both scoring top 10 finishes. ... Riverdale senior Audrey Graham took fifth at the Three Rivers meet, where E-P's Samantha Soleta and Rockridge sisters Amelia and Ella Rursch both earned top 10 medals. ... Ridgewood junior Madison Lyndsey finished as the LTC individual runner-up.
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Monday's Peru St. Bede Sectional at the Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
CLASS 1A KEWANEE REGIONAL
When and where: Today at Baker Park Golf Course, with a 9 a.m. start. Local teams: Annawan-Wethersfield, Kewanee, Mid-County. Other teams: Canton, Elmwood, Farmington, Glasford Illini Bluffs, Granville Putnam County, Knoxville, Ottawa Marquette, Peoria Notre Dame, Peru St. Bede, Princeville, Spring Valley Hall, Stark County.
Teams to watch: Kewanee and St. Bede finished 1-2 at the Three Rivers Conference meet, with the Boilermakers winning the title in their first year as a full squad. ... Peoria Notre Dame is coming off its first regional team title last fall and looks to repeat. ... Princeville also looks to be in the mix for a sectional team berth.
Individuals to watch: Kewanee senior and three-time state qualifier Riley Hansen looks to follow her fourth straight TRAC title with a fourth consecutive individual regional crown. Junior teammate Natalie Yepsen is a two-time conference runner-up who is looking for a third straight sectional trip, while freshman Boiler Mya Mirocha is coming off a third-place TRAC showing. ... Mid-County's Faith Erlacher, a top 10 Lincoln Trail player, seeks her first sectional trip.
Next round: The top three teams and top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Monday's Peru St. Bede Sectional.
— By Terry Duckett