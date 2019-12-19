You are the owner of this article.
Reece Gripp, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield, RB/LB:
Reece Gripp, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield, RB/LB:

First team All-Lincoln Trail, rushed for 808 yards and 13 TDs and had 21 receptions for 344 yards and two TDs, plus 36 tackles.

